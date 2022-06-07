IIT Hyderabad, ICAT Collaborate in Autonomous Navigation

TiHAN Foundation at IIT Hyderabad and ICAT signed an MoU for collaboration in the area of autonomous navigation. The MoU has been signed between TiHAN and ICAT for collaboration in R&D on the verticals of autonomous navigation. This joint collaboration is to work in autonomous navigation utilizing the technical expertise and infrastructure. Further it will promote collaborated training and capacity-building programs.

“By combining the organization’s strengths and capabilities, this partnership will support the innovation ecosystem, skill development, and entrepreneurship activities in the field of autonomous navigation systems. TiHAN-IITH and ICAT will collaborate to pool their technical expertise, infrastructure, expertise, and experience in the field of technological advancements,” said the press release by the institute.

Prof B S Murty, Director, IITH said, “The area of focus of TiHAN is a very important subject for the automotive industry currently. Autonomous vehicles are being talked about globally, and levels of autonomy are being implemented in Indian vehicles as well. ICAT is a flagship initiative under the Ministry of Heavy Industries and is focused on developing world-class infrastructure for full vehicle development, automotive testing, and certification. However, there is a void in creating an ecosystem for research and development to deliver services for generating IPs, innovation with Industry -academia collaboration, etc.”

Academic courses in collaboration with IITH and ICAT can also be looked into under this agreement. Though this is a small step, if there is a will and wish, this association can make big ideas possible, beneficial to industry and academia. ”, said Pamela Tikku, Director, ICAT.

Speaking about ICAT and future collaborations with TiHAN, Ankit, Manager -Powertrain and Lead ICAT Incubation and Acceleration centre, “Future collaborative works between ICAT and TiHAN include webinars, training and capacity building programs, startups, and design challenges for problem statements from the industry as well as the ministry.”

