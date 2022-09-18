IIT Hyderabad Launched BTech-EE IC Design & Technology

The IIT Hyderabad’s Department of Electrical Engineering, in accordance with the India’s Semiconductor Mission, has launched four years BTech in electrical engineering with a focus on Integrated Circuit (IC) Design and Technology.

The institute states that the program’s goal is to train professionals in “IC Design and Manufacture” in the principles and methods of fabless chip design and manufacturing, making a substantial contribution to India becoming a semiconductor nation.

In order to help students meet market demands, the programme also plans to offer summer and semester-long industry internships. According to the statement, “The students will benefit from the faculty’s academic acumen and practical expertise in the worldwide industry and academic institutions in the field of IC Design and manufacture.”

“The Bachelor of Electrical Engineering Course with specialisation in IC Design and Technology of IIT Hyderabad is being initiated just at the right time. The course curriculum focusing on creating industry-ready design designers at the undergraduate level is a welcome move to make India a global talent hub in the ssemiconductor design area,” Sunita Verma, Scientist ‘G’ and Group Coordinator (R&D in Electronics and IT), Meity, said.

“Engineering institutes should strive to generate industry-ready human resources. With India moving fast into the semiconductor manufacturing space, it is essential for us to generate competent human resources in this field. One such step from IITH is the BTech in Electrical Engineering with insight into IC Design and Technology. It is in line with India’s mission to not only become a global player but a leader in semiconductor design and product development,” B S Murty, director, IITH, said.

“Tape out of chip design and hands-on training in semiconductor fabrication labs are the major USPs of this program. Strong practical exposure with summer and semester-long industry training is an additional merit of this course,” Shiv Govind Singh, head, department of electrical engineering, said.

