IIT-Hyderabad Launches 8 Online Courses, Admissions Open

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Hyderabad will launch seven online MTech and one MDes course for working professionals. These courses will be starting from August 2021.

The online courses are offered in various disciplines and streams by different departments of the institute. They are based on the credit system and provide a student with a wide choice of courses. Each program comprises core and elective courses and project work. The application process is open and the last date to apply is July 7.

The online courses include -

1. MTech in Industrial Metallurgy,

2. MTech in EV Technology,

3. MTech in Computational Mechanics,

4. MTech in Integrated Computational Materials Engineering,

5. MTech in Communication and Signals Processing (CSP),

6. MTech in Power Electronics and Power System (PEPS),

7. MTech in Microelectronics and VLSI (ME & VLSI)

8. MDes

Prof BS Murty, Director, IIT Hyderabad, said, “Last year we launched six industry-oriented MTech programs. This year we are launching seven online MTech programs and an online MDes program. In addition, we are also launching a Dual Degree MTech program in Techno-Entrepreneurship for our BTech students. The aim is to develop human power with creativity, technology, and passion for the betterment of the country and humankind with the help of the industry. More measures are in the offing in this direction.”

For admission to online MTech courses, students need to have passed their relevant undergraduate degree in first class with two years of work experience. For MDes course, apart from the above mentioned, students who have cleared a four-year bachelor’s degree or a five-year integrated masters degree in arts or humanities with 55 per cent marks can also apply.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here