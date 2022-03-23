IIT Hyderabad Launches MTech in Techno-Entrepreneurship, Classes to Start in August

Department of Entrepreneurship and Management (EM), IIT Hyderabad, is launching the Master of Technology (MTech) in Techno-Entrepreneurship. The program aims at nurturing an entrepreneurial mindset among science, engineering, and technology graduates and equipping them with the necessary skills and knowledge to pursue entrepreneurship, claims the IIT.

The MTech degree intends to provide an ecosystem where the students can convert their entrepreneurial ideas into successful ventures. The students will benefit from talks by founders, co-founders, and top management of startups and established ventures invited as speakers in various events and workshops organized by the department. This program is ideal for fresh graduates interested in learning and honing required skills to develop an entrepreneurial idea into building a minimum viable product and eventually scale it up into a business.

The program requires the students to complete a total of 48 credits across two years, consisting of two semesters in each year with 12 credits to be completed by the student in each semester, excluding the requirement to complete communication skills and industry lecture courses, which are mandatory courses in the first two semesters.

Students are provided an opportunity to select a few courses from a basket of courses to complete the 12-credit requirement in each semester, constituting seven credits of core Entrepreneurship and Management courses, two credits of management electives, and three credits of engineering electives in the first two semesters. The third and fourth semesters require the completion of 24 credits (12 credits in each semester) by undertaking a project aimed at thinking through a startup idea, undertaking market analysis, developing a business plan, building a proof of concept, and market testing.

Prof B S Murty, Director, IITH, said, “Keeping up the mission of Inventing and Innovating in Technology for Humanity, the Department of Entrepreneurship and Management has developed this MTech program for nurturing entrepreneurship in the science, engineering, and technology domain. I am confident this program on techno-entrepreneurship will contribute to nurturing young minds to pursue entrepreneurship and thereby contribute to the attainment of Aatma Nirbhar Bharat.”

