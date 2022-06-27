IIT Hyderabad Launches Online MTech Course in Heritage Science and Technology

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Hyderabad will offer a new online MTech programme in Heritage Science and Technology in the upcoming academic year. The course will be offered by the institute’s Department of Heritage Science and Technology (HST) which was inaugurated by Vijay Bhatkar, known as the father of India’s PARAM series of supercomputers, on International Yoga Day, June 21.

Speaking at the launch of the new department in IIT Hyderabad, Bhatkar said that bringing science and heritage together to one of the premier intuitions in the country was a step in Indian academics. “This shows the way to recreate the ancient Takshashilas and Nalandas in a contemporary form,” Bhatkar told Indian Express.

The online master’s program in Heritage Science and Technology will be offered in three specialisations – Technology for Yoga, Indic Language Processing, and Conservation and Reconstruction. The second year of the course will be exclusively earmarked for a thesis project with a focus on either research or product development.

Students will also have the option to exit the course after one year with a post-graduate diploma (PGD). Candidates may send in their application online via the department’s official website, http://www.hst.iith.ac.in , on or before July 7.

Eligibility Criteria

Education: To be eligible for the course, the candidates must have scored a minimum of 60 percent marks in a 4-year bachelor’s program in technology/engineering/architecture/medicine or science. Candidates with a first-class degree of MSc or equivalent master’s degree in relevant subjects can also apply. Additionally, at least two years of documentable work experience is also mandatory for the online master’s programme

Students will have to attain a total of 48 credit points to complete the two-year master’s programme. They will also participate in an in-residence two-day hackathon every semester to inspire need-based innovation around heritage assets.

