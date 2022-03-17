IIT Hyderabad Partners with Mobis India for Research on Advanced Automotive Technologies

With the aim to accelerate research in the field of advanced automotive technologies, the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Hyderabad has joined hands with Mobis India Ltd recently. Under this collaboration, the institute will leverage its expertise in the field of mathematical modeling, machine learning, and hardware prototypes to address India-specific challenges in Advanced Driving Assistance Systems (ADAS) and hardware resource optimisation techniques for Chassis software.

Stating that this collaboration shall address India-specific challenges in ADAS and Hardware resource optimization techniques for Chassis Software, Jae oh Cha, Chief Technical officer (CTO), said, “Mobis India Limited (Mobis Technical Centre of India) is happy to collaborate with IIT Hyderabad for future technology development in advanced driver assistance systems and Chassis systems for Indian Automobile Market. We are looking forward to increasing the collaboration in the future”.

Speaking on occasion, Prof B S Murty, Director of IITH, said, “With this collaboration, IITH aims to strengthen further its expertise in the field of Automotive Industry, specific to Advanced Automotive Technologies like ADAS. This pact will enable our researcher to answer the unsolved challenges and equip IITH to prep industry-ready human resources with the domain expertise to achieve our motto of Inventing & Innovating in Technology for Humanity”. Mobis collaboration with IIT Hyderabad will work in Advanced Driving Assistance Systems (ADAS) and Chassis systems, added the release.

IIT Hyderabd had earlier introduced three BTech programmes in biotechnology and bioinformatics, computational engineering and industrial chemistry. After the four year programmes, students will be made job-ready to work in various industries like pharma and drug design, polymer industry, petrochemical industries, environment, and energy, etc.

