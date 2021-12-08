IIT Hyderabad Placements: 466 job offers for 427 Students, Highest Salary at Rs 65 Lakh

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Hyderabad witnessed 466 offers (which includes 34 international offers) made from 104 companies during the phase-1 of campus placements. The placement drive was held between December 1 to 7 in online mode. A total of 650 students have registered for placements across departments this year. For phase-1 of placements, a total of 210 companies have registered, compared with about 116 companies in phase-1 of 2020 and 195 companies in the entire placement process in 2020 at IIT Hyderabad.

The highest package received by students this year has been recorded at Rs 65 lakh, and the average package is Rs 23 lakh for the ongoing placements. Including the accepted Pre-Placement Offers (PPOs), a total of 427 students have already been placed in the ongoing phase-1 placements for the 2021-22 academic year. This compares favourably with the overall students placed in the entire previous academic year (2020-21), which was 305 students (including 49 PPOs).

The first graduating batch of interdisciplinary MTech programs at IIT-H such as MTech in Smart Mobility has seen a 100 per cent placement within the first week of the placement process. The number of students opting for semester-long internships has also more than doubled to 33 in 2021-22 as compared to 12 in 2020-21. A lot of India-based startups and companies are among the top recruiters this year. As many as 10 start-ups have offered 36 offers this year.

Prof B S Murty, Director, IIT Hyderabad said, “We believe in creating industry-ready talent pool and I am confident that the measures being taken for past one year will certainly fetch the appropriate dream jobs for the students. The various initiatives taken in the last two years like Semester-long Internship for BTech, Interdisciplinary MTech, Industry lectures, industry-defined MTech projects & so on, have started yielding results and we will continuously improvise on it.”

Congratulating students for this great start, Prof C Krishna Mohan, Dean (Public & Corporate Relations) said, “We have revamped the placement office at IIT Hyderabad to Office of Career Services two years back with the sole objective to take care of overall career development of the students including the counselling to decide the appropriate career. A targeted goal is conducive to achieving, as evident from this year’s placements.

This placement season started on a positive note with the 82 Pre-Placement Offers (PPO), as opposed to 49 PPOs in the previous academic year. Phase-2 of Placements will begin during January 2022. There is the same trend in international offers this year too when compared to last year. For the current placement year 2021-22, we have received 34 international offers (as on day) from 07 companies across 2 countries (i.e., Japan & Taiwan). More international offers are expected in phase 2. For placement year (2020-21), we have received 30 international offers from 8 companies across 2 countries (Japan & Taiwan).

Speaking about Phase-1 of Campus Placements, Dr Abhinav Kumar, Faculty In-Charge (Office of Career Services), IIT Hyderabad, said, “The OCS student team has been working hard supported continuously by our OCS staff (even during these pandemic times). We are glad to see the placement season at IITH has started on a positive note.”

