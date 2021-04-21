IIT-Hyderabad, Swinburne University, Australia Launch Joint Doctoral Programme

Swinburne University of Technology (SUT), Australia, and IIT Hyderabad (IITH) have launched a Joint Doctoral Program (JDP) for students interested to work in science, technology, and design.

Students admitted to the JDP will have an opportunity to spend up to one year at SUT, Australia supported by Swinburne University Postgraduate Research Awards (SUPRAS) scholarship from SUT. The programme will offered for four years

Students will receive a fellowship as per the Ministry of Education norms while at IIT Hyderabad. Besides, students will receive a top-up scholarship (150 AUD) from SUT while they are at IIT Hyderabad. While at SUT, they will receive a scholarship identical to the Swinburne University Postgraduate Research Awards (SUPRA) from SUT for up to 12 months.

Candidates having completed a bacherlor’s level degree in engineering, science or relative field with a CGPA of 8.5 (in a 10-point scale) or equivalent can apply for the course. The applicants should have a valid GATE score. The GATE score may be waived for students from IITs and NITs. MDes/MSc/MTech in the relevant branch of design/science/engineering with a CGPA of 8.5 (in a 10-point scale) or equivalent as per the GOI norms.

Prof. B. S. Murty, Director, IIT Hyderabad said, “This will also promote global learning, fosters understanding among groups from diverse backgrounds and perspectives, and develops globally minded individuals.”

The program was launched with a virtual signing of the new agreement by Prof. Pascale Quester, Vice-Chancellor & President, SUT, and Prof. B. S. Murty (Director, IITH.

The two institutes already have a Joint Degree Programme offered collaboratively since 2017 which has enrolled 48 students since 2017, with one student graduated, and two more students completing this year.

This association is aimed at developing successful academic and research collaborations in the areas of common interest and complementary capabilities. It seeks to harness the synergy at both institutions to propel excellent research, said the institute.

