IIT Hyderabad to Set up Suzuki Innovation Centre to Create Innovations for India, Japan

Indian Institute of Technology Hyderabad (IIT-H) will soon set up a Suzuki Innovation Centre (SIC) with the vision of “creating innovations for India and Japan”. The IIT has signed a three-year contract with Suzuki Motor Corporation (SMC), Japan, which is the parent company of the automaker in India.

According to the institute, this is the first Centre for Innovation, by way of knowledge exchange, by IIT Hyderabad with a company outside India. The Centre will address broad challenges on and beyond mobility, in India and Japan. Additionally, the centre will also support skill development and the exchange of human resources between India and Japan.

SIC will be operated as a platform for open innovation among Industries, academia, and startups. The centre will also support skill development and the exchange of human resources between India and Japan, claims IIT. “SIC is yet another milestone for IITH to play an important role in strengthening the India-Japan relationship. As a part of this initiative, IITH has offered the necessary support for the centre within the Technology Research Park," added the institute.

Speaking on this initiative, Prof B S Murty, director of IITH, said “It is a result of cumulative success stories between Suzuki Motor Corporation and IITH over the years. The philosophy of this program is to create inclusive value for the Indian and Japanese societies. IITH will work closely with Suzuki Motor Corporation and other upcoming stakeholders to identify and address broad challenges on and beyond mobility, in India and Japan, on top of the synergistic combination of technology and design. The centre is also a testament to the leaders we are producing at our campus. Very young & dynamic alumni of IITH: Vipul Nath Jindal and Prathyusha Thammineni, who have led the whole initiative from ground-up."

