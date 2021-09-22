IIT, IIM Alumni Offer Free Skill Training to 5,000 Students from Low Income Backgrounds

Alumni of IIT Madras and IIM Ahmedabad had come together to offer free skill training to 5000 students from low-income backgrounds. The startup was formed by the alumni - GUVI launched a new initiative called ‘Fly High’.

Under the initiative, students will have access to vernacular tech courses, mentorship services from industry experts and training in skills to make them job-ready, completely free of cost.

Students with a lower socio-economic background or family income of less than Rs 3 lakhs per annum can apply for the scholarship. Students should have graduated in 2020, 2021, 2022 with a CGPA of 7 or above.

The start-up is also launching ‘Sridevi Arunprakash Innovation Award,’ which carries a cash award of Rs 1 Lakh, to recognize budding women entrepreneurs with remarkable innovations in the Ed-tech industry. The award winner will be selected by an eminent panel comprising of stalwarts in the field of the EdTech industry through investing.

Remembering its late co-founder Sridevi Arunprakash who had said, “Education is priceless, no one can steal it from you” and “Focus on improving, not proving,” GUVI has pledged to impart coding skills by offering free access to its gamified programming practice platform, HackerKid, to over 1,000 children supported by Non-Governmental Organizations such as BalaMandir Kamaraj Trust.

