IIT Indore is Hiring Teaching Faculty, Salary up to Rs 1.59 lakh

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Indore has announced recruitment for the post of assistant professor, associate professor, and professor for various departments. The online application process will conclude on April 15, however, the hard copy of the filled application can be sent to the concerned authority till April 30.

Interested candidates will have to fill the application online and take a hard copy of it and send the duly signed application form along with the required documents to the Faculty Affairs Office, IIT Indore. Applicants must ensure that they meet all the prescribed eligibility criteria before applying for the same.

Applicants must possess the below-mentioned essential requirement in order to be eligible for the recruitment drive

Assistant Professor: First-class PhD or equivalent grade at the preceding degree relevant subject. Minimum three years of post-PhD teaching or research or industrial experience.

Associate Professor: Ph.D. with First class or equivalent grade at the preceding degree in the relevant area of specializations. Minimum six years of post-PhD teaching and research or industrial experience or their combination. Three years of experience at the level of Assistant Professor (Grade-I) is mandatory.

Professor: PhD with First class or equivalent grade at the preceding degree in the concerned area of specializations. Minimum ten years of post-PhD teaching and research or industrial experience or their combination. At least four-year experience at the level of Associate Professor in an IIT, IISc Bangalore, IISER, IIM, NITIE Mumbai or in any such Indian or foreign institutions higher standards is a must.

Other requirements: Candidates applying for any of the posts must have an excellent academic record throughout and outstanding research output.

All the shortlisted candidates will be paid as per the 7th CPC of the central government. Those selected for the post of assistant professor will get a basic salary in the range of Rs 70,900 - Rs 1,01,500. Those hired as associate professor will get Rs 1,39,600 and professor will be hired at a basic pay of Rs 1,59,100

Candidates will have to visit the official website of IIT Indore at http://www.iiti.ac.in/. The link to apply online is available under the vacancies section. candidates need to fill the form and take a print out of it. They will have to self-attest the application form and send it to the below-mentioned address:

The Faculty Affairs Office, sixth Floor, Abhinandan Bhavan, Indian Institute of Technology Indore, Simrol, Khandwa Road, Indore, Madhya Pradesh - 453552.

