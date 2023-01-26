IIT (ISM) Dhanbad, HCL Collaborate to Conduct Research in Petroleum Engineering, Earth Sciences

HCLTech has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Indian Institute of Technology (Indian School of Mines), Dhanbad, Jharkhand to collaborate in the field of petroleum engineering and earth sciences and develop a knowledge management system using cutting-edge IT technologies.

Under the agreement, HCLTech will offer projects and internships opportunities to students and research scholars of IIT (ISM) to develop digital solutions in the fields of exploration, drilling and production of hydrocarbons to reduce carbon footprint. Both HCLTech and IIT (ISM) will also undertake sustainability initiatives and programs, including discussions, podcasts, and joint presentations at international forums on transformative initiatives in the oil and gas sector.

“This strategic initiative will help the oil and gas industry generate enhanced value from data and introduce cutting-edge, low-carbon sustainability solutions. We look forward to enhancing our commitment to the growth and development of our future technology leaders through this collaboration,” said Ajay Bahl, Corporate Vice President, HCLTech.

The MoU will help HCLTech strengthen its collaboration with the prestigious IIT (ISM), Dhanbad while HCLTech customers will benefit from cutting-edge solutions in low-carbon sustainability. The MoU between HCLTech & IIT (ISM) Dhanbad was signed in the presence of Dr. Sagar Pal, Dean (R&D), IIT (ISM), Dhanbad and Somnath Das and Deepak Bhardwaj, Directors - Oil & Gas, HCLTech.

“We are pleased to work with HCLTech on this path-breaking initiative. Academia and industry need to forge symbiotic partnerships that bring benefits to both. Such collaborative efforts will be instrumental in advancing research and innovation in technology, besides creating a skilled workforce. Joint activities in research and knowledge development have tremendous potential for creating economic and social impact on society,” said Professor Rajiv Shekhar, Director, IIT (ISM) Dhanbad.

“We are delighted to establish this relationship with HCLTech to strengthen our Institute-Industry collaborations. Through this joint collaboration, we look forward to leveraging the latest technological advancements to groom our students and work towards the development of sustainable energy and innovation for a safer future,” said Professor Sagar Pal, Dean (R&D), IIT (ISM) Dhanbad.

