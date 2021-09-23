IIT-ISM Dhanbad Student Wins Prestigious Award for Innovation in Europe

The students of IIT-ISM, Dhanbad, have once again made the country proud. Siddhant Sharma, a BTech student, from the institute has won the prestigious Award for Innovation in Europe in a competition where students from all over the continent participated. Sharma has won the award in a competition which was titled ‘Innovate 2030 - Digital Natives for a Sustainable Future - Challenge’ jointly with a Swedish student, Sairaj Ponnoju, a student of the KTH Royal Institute of Technology.

According to Sharma, two teams made it to the final held on September 8, and his team then emerged as the winner. In a conversation with the ‘Telegraph Online’, Siddhant said that his team, which was named ‘Team Mission BSH’, designed a digital interface platform that can be used to retrieve and recycle used articles. The Dhanbad student added that this struck his mind when he realised that it was impossible to simply throw away any used object in developed countries

Notably, IIT-ISM Dhanbad has also come up with a plan to support the farmers. The institute will connect with small farmers and businessmen and help them expand their businesses by gaining better reach for their products. Apart from this, the experts of IIT Dhanbad will try to overcome other problems related to technology used in businesses.

To promote micro industries, IIT Dhanbad will cooperate in the NITI Aayog’s project to promote MSMEs (Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises). NITI Aayog gave the responsibility of this to IIT Dhanbad. A programme has also been organized to ensure the project becomes a reality.

