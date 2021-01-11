IIT JAM 2021 Admit Card to be Released Today, Check More Details on Official Website

The Indian Institute of TechnologyJoint Admission Test (IIT JAM)2021 Admit Cardis due to be released on Monday,January 11. Once the IIT JAM 2021hall tickets are released, the candidates can download it from the official website, jam.iisc.ac.in. Currently, the time of IIT JAM Admit Card 2021 release has not been mentioned on the website.

Once the IIT JAMadmit card 2021 is released, these steps should be followed to download it:

Step 1: Open any internet browser of choice and log on to jam.iisc.ac.in

Step 2: On the homepage, you will see an option that reads JOAPS portal link

Step 3: In a new window, an option to login using your registration ID and password will appear. Do as required and hit on the submit button

Step 4: Your admit card for IIT Joint Admission Test for Masters 2021 will open

Step 5: Download and take a print of the admit card

The IIT Joint Admission Test for Masters 2021 will comprise of all the important information like candidate'sname, roll number, time of reporting, exam time andexam centre. It must be noted that the candidates will not be allowed to enter the exam hall without the IIT JAM 2021 admit card.

The examination will be conducted in two shifts:the first shift starts from 9:30 AM to 12:30 PM and the second shift will be from 3 PM to 6 PM. On the day of the IIT Joint Admission Test for Masters 2021 exam,the candidate must carry their original valid photo identity proof along with their admit card.

IIT JAM 2021, which is scheduled for February 14, is being conducted by IISc Bangalore. People who are seeking admission in postgraduate programs in science and technology,including biotechnology, mathematics, geology and chemistry, can appear for it. In 2021, economics too has been added to the list of the examinations/ courses that will be offered by IITs and IISc.