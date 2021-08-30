IIT JAM 2022 Applications Begin: Check Eligibility, How to Apply, Exam Pattern

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Roorkee has started the application for the IIT JAM 2022 on August 25. Interested candidates may apply for it online via the official website - jam.iitr.ac.in. The window for the online application process will remain open till October 11. IIT JAM 2022 will be a computer-based online test and will be conducted on February 13, 2022.

IIT JAM is for candidates who want to pursue MSc, PhD, and other postgraduate degrees offered at IITs and integrated PhD courses offered by the Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bangalore. Several National Institutes of Technology (NITs) and Centrally Funded Technical Institutes (CFTIs) also accept JAM scores for MSc admissions.

IIT JAM 2022: Eligibility

Candidates should have a bachelor’s degree. In the qualifying degree for the General/OBC (NCL)/EWS category, the aggregate marks or CGPA/CPI without rounding-off should be at least 55 per cent or 5.5 out of 10. While for the SC/ST and PwD category, the cut-off is 50 per cent or 5.0 out of 10.

While tabulating the CGPA/CPI, all subjects, including languages and subsidiaries of all years combined will be taken into account. Foreign nationals who have Indian degrees are eligible to apply. However, it will depend on the institute’s policy.

IIT JAM 2022: How to apply

Step 1. Go to the official website of IIT JAM or the JAM Online Application Processing System (JOAPS)

Step 2. Click on the registration link

Step 3. Fill in the application form using the required credentials

Step 4. Candidates will have to pay Rs 600 along with the application form. Make payment via online mode

Step 5. Download and save the form for further use

IIT JAM 2022: Exam pattern

The exam will be conducted in a computer-based mode (CBT) for three duration. There will be papers from seven subjects including Biotechnology (BT), Chemistry (CY), Economics (EN), Geology (GG), Mathematics (MA), Mathematical Statistics (MS) and Physics (PH). The exam will be held in two shifts — from 9.30 am to 12.30 am and from 3 pm to 6 pm.

At the time of admission, a physical fitness certificate from a registered medical practitioner has to be submitted by the candidates. Admitted candidates will have to undergo a physical fitness test at the time of admission too. The fitness test will be organised by a medical board constituted by the institute. In case candidates are not found physically fit to pursue their chosen course, their admission will be cancelled. Those who complete the counselling process will be called for admissions to the concerned institutes.

