IIT JAM 2022 Registrations Closing Today, Check Steps to Apply

The registrations of the Joint Admission Test for Masters (JAM) 2022 closes today, October 11. Candidates who are yet to apply can do so at the official website at jam.iitr.ac.in. The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Roorkee, which is the conducting institute had started the application process on August 25.

The JAM 2022 is scheduled to be conducted on February 13 and the admit cards will be available from January 4. The exam is conducted for admissions to PhD, MSc, MSc-PhD, and other postgraduate degree programmes offered by the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) and integrated PhD programmes at Indian Institute of Science (IISc) Bangalore. Several National Institutes of Technology (NITs) and Centrally Funded Technical Institutes (CFTIs) also accept JAM scores for admissions to their MSc programmes.

IIT JAM 2022: Eligibility

The authorities have changed the eligibility criteria for JAM 2022. Candidates just need to have a graduation degree to be eligible to apply for the exam. Earlier, the minimum qualifying mark in the bachelor’s degree was 55 per cent or 5.5 CGPA but it has done with now.

“The candidates must PASS the qualifying degree examination. In case if a candidate is promoted without a marksheet, the promotion certificate or a document accompanying the promotion certificate duly signed by the Head of the Institute must mention the subjects taken in that semester/year to evaluate the MEQ requirements for admission to a specific program," read the official notice. Further, foreign nationals with Indian degrees are eligible to apply after admitting the institute’s policy.

IIT JAM 2022: How to apply

Step 1. Go to the official website of IIT JAM or the JAM Online Application Processing System (JOAPS)

Step 2. Click on the registration link on the homepage

Step 3. Fill in the application form using the required credentials

Step 4. Make fee payment in the online mode. Candidates need to pay Rs 600 for the application.

Step 5. Download and save the form for further use

This year, the exam will be conducted for seven papers including Biotechnology (BT), Chemistry (CY), Economics (EN), Geology (GG), Mathematics (MA), Mathematical Statistics (MS), and Physics (PH).

“At the time of admission, all admitted candidates will have to submit a Physical Fitness certificate from a registered medical practitioner in the prescribed form. At the time of admission, the admitted candidates may also have to undergo a Physical Fitness test by a medical board constituted by the Admitting Institute. In case candidates are not found physically fit to pursue their chosen course of study, their admission is liable to be cancelled," the official notice added.

