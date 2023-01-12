IIT JAM 2023 Admit Card Out at joaps.iitg.ac.in, How to Download

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati has made the Joint Admission Test for Masters (JAM) 2023 admit card available. The Joint Admission Test for MSc (JAM) is conducted as an online test for admissions to postgraduate (PG) programmes at Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) and PhD programmes at IISc. Candidates can access the IIT JAM 2023 admit cards from the official website — joaps.iitg.ac.in. The JAM admit card 2023 has mention of details including the JAM 2023 examination guidelines, reporting time and candidates’ details.

Biotechnology (BT), Chemistry (CY), Economics (EN), Geology (GG), Mathematical Statistics (MS), Mathematics (MA), and Physics will all be covered in the computer-based test (CBT) known as JAM 2023. (PH). Exam JAM 2023 will take place on February 12.

IISc JAM Admit Card 2023: How To Download

Step 1. Go to the official website- joaps.iitg.ac.in

Step 2. On the homepage, click on the link to download the JAM admit card

Step 3. A new window will open on the display screen

Step 4. Enter your credentials including email Id or enrollment number and password

Step 5. The IIT JAM admit card 2023 will be displayed on the screen

Step 6. Download the admit card and take its print out for future reference

IIT JAM 2023: Paper Pattern

Students must remember that for all the seven Test Papers, the duration of the examination will be of 3 hours. The medium for all the Test Papers will be English only. Further, candidates can appear for either one or two test papers. There will be a total of 60 questions carrying a total of 100 marks. The entire paper will be divided into three sections A, B, and C. All sections are compulsory. As per the notification, the paper pattern will consist of objective-type questions in the following pattern. Multiple Choice Questions (MCQ), Multiple Select Questions (MSQ), and Numerical Answer Type (NAT) questions.

