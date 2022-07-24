IIT JAM 2023: IIT PG Entrance Exam in February

Indian Institute of Technology, Guwahati will be conducting the JAM 2023 Examinations. The IIT JAM 2023 exams are set to be administered on February 12, 2022, per the schedule made public. The application procedure for IIT JAM 2023 will start at IIT Guwahati on September 7, 2022. Students can visit the official JOAPS portal to complete the online application for students interested in applying for admissions to the various IITs for M.Sc. admissions.

Exams for seven topics, including Biotechnology, Chemistry, Economics, Geology, Mathematical Statistics, Mathematics, and Physics, will be given at the IIT JAM 2023 in the computer-based mode. Multiple Choice, Multiple Select, and Numerical Answer Type questions will all be used in the tests.

The JAM 2023 Scores will be taken into account for admissions to around 30 institutes, including IITs, NITs, IISc, DIAT, IIEST, IISER, IIPE, JNCASR, SLIET, and others, with a total of over 2300 seats.

The paper pattern will consist of objective type questions in the following pattern

Multiple Choice Questions (MCQ),

Multiple Select Questions (MSQ), and

Numerical Answer Type (NAT) questions.

The exams will be conducted for a duration of 3 hours where students will be required to answer multiple choice.

The official website at Jam.iitg.ac.in, will host the IIT JAM 2023 Admission Applications. The number of topics for which students can apply is two. IIT JAM 2023 applications must be submitted by October 11, 2022. Further, the JAM 2023 results will be made public by March 22, 2023, and the online counselling process for JAM eligible students will take place between April 11 and 25, 2022.

The competent body to conduct the JAM 2023 examination for admission to the academic year 2023–2024 is IIT Guwahati. At 21 IITs and IISc Bangalore, JAM is held for admission to MSc, joint PhD, and other programmes. The test will be held for 3,000 direct admission spots in different postgraduate programmes at IITs.

