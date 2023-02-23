The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Guwahati, has released the provisional answer key for the Joint Admission Test for Masters (JAM) 2023 today, February 23. Candidates, who appeared for the exam, can check and download their provisional answer key from jam.iitg.ac.in. Students can also raise objections, if any, from tomorrow, February 24 to February 26. Along with the provisional answer keys, IIT Guwahati has also published the JAM question paper and response sheets of the candidates.

The result of IIT JAM 2023 is scheduled to be announced on March 22. While the online application process for admission will begin from April 11 to April 25.

IIT JAM 2023 Provisional Answer Key: How to Download

Step 1: Visit the IIT JAM official website at jam.iitg.ac.in

Step 2: Search and click on the candidate’s portal that is on the homepage.

Step 3: Enter the login details on the portal and click on submit.

Step 4: The IIT JAM 2023 Provisional Answer Key will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Check and download the answer key from the main page.

Step 6: Take a hard copy of the IIT JAM 2023 Answer Key for future reference.

To raise an objection against the IIT JAM answer key, candidates will have to log in from their JAM Online Application Processing System (JAM JOAPS). Candidates must note that they will have to pay a fee for each objection and also submit a document of support as proof while challenging the answer key.

Once the objection-raising window closes, a team of subject experts will evaluate them accordingly. Based on the objections made, the final answer key and results will be updated on the main website.

IIT Guwahati conducted the JAM 2023 on February 12 in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode. The exam was conducted in seven different subjects - Biotechnology (BT), Chemistry (CY), Economics (EN), Mathematics (MA), Physics (PH), Geology (GG), and Mathematical Statistics (MS).

Candidates who qualify in the Joint Admission Test for Masters 2023 are eligible to apply for admission in approximately 30 Centrally Funded Technical Institute (CFTIs) including NITs, IISc, DIAT, IIPE, JNCASR, IIEST, IISER, SLIET for over 2,300 seats.

