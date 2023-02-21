IIT JAM 2023 Response Sheet Released at jam.iitg.ac.in, Steps to Download

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Guwahati has released the response sheet for IIT JAM 2023. Candidates who appeared for the exam can check the response sheet by visiting the official website at jam.iitg.ac.in. Students are required to use their login credentials such as email ID/enrolment ID and password to access the IIT JAM response sheet online.

The response sheet includes the answers filled in by candidates in their exams. By referring to the official IIT JAM 2023 response sheet, students can evaluate their probable scores. The results for the IIT JAM 2023 will be declared on March 22. Once the results are announced, the online admission process will begin on April 11.

Also read| GATE 2023 Answer Key Today at gate.iitk.ac.in, How to Download

IIT JAM 2023 response sheet: How to download

Step 1: Go to the official website of IIT JAM at jam.iitg.ac.in

Step 2: On the main website, search and click on the candidate portal.

Step 3: Submit the login details correctly on the portal.

Step 4: The IIT JAM response sheet will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Check, save and download the IIT JAM 2023 response sheet

Step 6: Take a printout of the same for future reference.

The IIT JAM 2023 response sheet will include details like candidate name, candidate ID, subject, test date, test centre name, question ID, questions along with the option, status- answered/unanswered, and the selected option.

IIT Guwahati is likely to release the JAM 2023 answer key soon. The concerned officials have not yet released any information or shared any updates regarding the same. When it is released, students will be able to download the IIT JAM subject-wise question papers and answer keys 2023 from the official page. Candidates who are not satisfied with the answer key can also raise objections by logging in to the IIT JAM 2023 candidate portal.

The was conducted on February 12 in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode. The Joint Admission Test for Masters was held for a total of seven subjects which are Mathematical Statistics (MS), Chemistry (CY), Geology (GG), Biotechnology (BT), Economics (EN), Mathematics (MA), and Physics (PH).

Read all the Latest Education News here