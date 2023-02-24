The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Guwahati released the provisional answer key for the Joint Admission Test for Masters (JAM) 2023 on February 23 and the process to raise objections begins today, Feb 24. Candidates can challenge the provisional answer key by visiting the official website at jam.iitg.ac.in, and raising objections with substantial documents.

Along with the provisional answer keys, IIT Guwahati has also published the JAM question paper and response sheets of the candidates. The result of IIT JAM 2023 will be announced on March 22. The counselling and application process for admission will be held between April 11 to April 25.

To raise an objection against the IIT JAM answer key, candidates will have to log in from their JAM Online Application Processing System (JAM JOAPS). Candidates must note that they will have to pay a fee for each objection and also submit a document of support as proof while challenging the answer key.

IIT JAM 2023 Provisional Answer Key: How to Raise Objection

Step 1: Visit the IIT JAM official website at jam.iitg.ac.in

Step 2: Search and click on the candidate’s portal that is on the homepage.

Step 3: Enter the login details on the portal and click on submit.

Step 4: The IIT JAM 2023 provisional answer key will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Click on the objection link

Step 6: Select a question against which you want to raise objections

Step 7: Submit documents

Step 8: Pay fees, submit

Step 9: Save and download the acknowledgment form for further use

Once the objection-raising window closes, a team of subject experts will evaluate them accordingly. Based on the objections made, the final answer key and results will be updated on the main website.

IIT Guwahati conducted the JAM 2023 on February 12 in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode. The exam was conducted in seven different subjects — Biotechnology (BT), Chemistry (CY), Economics (EN), Mathematics (MA), Physics (PH), Geology (GG), and Mathematical Statistics (MS). Candidates who qualify in the exam are eligible to apply for admission in approximately 30 Centrally Funded Technical Institute (CFTIs) including NITs, IISc, DIAT, IIPE, JNCASR, IIEST, IISER, SLIET for over 2,300 seats.

