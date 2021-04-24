IIT Jammu PhD Admission 2021 Registration Starts, Here’s How You Can Apply

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Jammu has started the application process for admission to various Ph.D. programs on its official website iitjammu.ac.in. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the same on or before May 15. The shortlisted candidates will receive their call letters by May 26 to attend the further selection process. The selection process will be conducted between June 3 to 11 and the first round of admission is scheduled to be held from June 28 to July 5, whilethe second round will be from July 8 to July 12.

The IIT Jammu offers admission to various Ph.D. programs in Computer Science and Engineering, Electrical Engineering, Mechanical Engineering, Civil Engineering, Chemical Engineering, Materials Engineering, Humanities, and Social Sciences, Mathematics, Chemistry, and Physics. Read about the details of the Jammu Ph.D. admission 2021.

IIT Jammu Ph.D. Admissions 2021: Eligibility Criteria

Candidates must hold a master’s degree in engineering or technology or a master’s degree by research in engineering or technology along with a good academic record.

Candidates with a master’s degree in science, with a good academic record, and a valid GATE score, or UGC, CSIR-JRF; GPAT, NBHM, or any equivalent qualification are also eligible to apply.

Candidates with valid GATE scores in the relevant engineering or technology stream can also apply.

IIT Jammu Ph.D. Admissions 2021: How to apply

Step 1: Visit the homepage of IIT Jammu at iitjammu.ac.in

Step 2:Click on the admission tab and go to the Ph.D. program

Step 3: Click on ‘Apply online’ and go for ‘New registration’ on the next page

Step 4: Fill in the required details and submit

Step 5: Pay the application fee and download the confirmation page

The application fee for General, Gen-EWS, OBC category students is Rs 1,000 and for SC, ST, PWD category candidates is Rs 500.

IIT Jammu Ph.D. Admissions 2021: Other details

Applicants will be selected for admission in two categories — the first is institute research students (Full time) and the second is full-time externally funded students (the students who want to apply through UGC and CSIR fellowship or GPAT exam).

For more details, click here.

