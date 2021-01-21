IIT JEE Advanced 2021 Syllabus Released at Jeeadv.ac.in

The JEE Advanced 2021 syllabus has been released on the official website- jeeadv.ac.in. Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kharagpur, the exam conducting body for this year, has released the JEE Advanced 2021 syllabus. Along with this, the links for students to practice mock tests have been activated. For a complete schedule, information bulletin and test details, candidates preparing for the JEE Advanced 2021 exam must refer to the official syllabus. Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kharagpur will conduct JEE Advanced 2021 exam on July 3.

JEE Advanced exam 2021 will be held online as a computer-based test across various cities distributed over seven IIT Zones. Union Education Minister, Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ announced the JEE Advanced 2021 exam date and eligibility criteria during the live webinar on Twitter.

Considering the students’ request, the eligibility criteria of JEE Advanced 2021 has been kept the same as the previous year. The 75 per cent criteria in JEE Advanced 2021 has been relaxed. All the candidates have to pass Class 12 to appear for JEE Advanced 2021. However, it is to be noted that only those students who qualify JEE Main 2021 and are ranked in the top 25,0000 candidates in order of merit can appear for JEE Advanced 2021.

IIT Kharagpur will release the JEE Advanced 2021 application form in an online mode tentatively in June. As per the exam pattern, the JEE Advanced 2021 exam has two mandatory papers, Paper 1 and Paper 2. The JEE Advanced 2021 test will be held in two shifts. The paper pattern is formulated from JEE Advanced 2021 syllabus which has now been released by the authorities.

JEE Advanced 2021 is a gateway to the Bachelor’s, Integrated Master’s, and Dual Degree courses in 23 IITs of the country. Every year, JEE Advanced exam is jointly organised by the seven Zonal Coordinating IITs- IIT Kharagpur, IIT Kanpur, IIT Madras, IIT Delhi, IIT Bombay, IIT Guwahati, and IIT Roorkee.