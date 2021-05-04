IIT Jodhpur Admission 2021: Registration Starts For MSc in Digital Humanities, Check Details

The Indian Institute of Technology Jodhpur (IIT Jodhpur) has invited applications for admission to the Master in Science program in Digital Humanities on its official website iitj.ac.in. The online application for the same can be submitted by May 10. The MSc program in Digital Humanities at IIT Jodhpurwill be offered by the Interdisciplinary Research Platform (IDRP) of Digital Humanities. The classes for the successful and eligible applicants will start in July. Applicants must check the eligibility criteria, application process, and other details before applying for the same.

IIT Jodhpur MSc admission 2021: Eligibility criteria

Education qualification: Applicants must hold a graduate degree in academic disciplines of Humanities, Social Sciences, and Basic Sciences with a minimum of 60 percent marks or equivalent.

IIT Jodhpur MSc admission 2021: Admission process

The application will be accepted through online mode only on the official website of IIT Jodhpur. The applicants under unreserved categories will have to pay a processing fee of Rs 300, while candidates belonging to Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, and physically challenged will be charged Rs 150.

IIT Jodhpur MSc admission 2021: How to apply

Step 1:Visit the official website of IIT Jodhpur at iitj.ac.in

Step 2; On the homepage, go to the Academics tab and click on ‘Admission’

Step 3: Again go to the MSc-MTech program and click on the link for ‘Apply Online’

Step 4: Next, click on the advertisement link for “Advertisement for Admission to M.Sc. Digital Humanities Programme, AY 2021-22”

Step 5: A pdf willopen, read the instructions carefully and click on the application link mentioned within

Step 6: Enter the required details, upload the documents and submit

Step 7: Pay the processing fee and save the confirmation page. Also, print the application form

“In case of any query with respect to the online application, candidates may contact the Office of Automation (Academics) (oa_automation@iitj.ac.in) and other general queries may be directed to digitalhumanities@iitj.ac.in”, reads the official statement.

The list of shortlisted candidates will be published on May 17. Aspirants are requested to keep visiting the official website for further updates. To read notification, click here.

