IIT Jodhpur Admissions Open for PG Diploma in Data Engineering, Cloud Computing, JEE Not Required

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Jodhpur has invited applications for its postgraduate diploma in data engineering and cloud computing. The programme is designed for IT, software, and technology professionals who are aiming for a high-growth career in these fields. The application process is open until March 11 and its first batch is set to commence in the same month.

To enrol in this PG diploma programme, candidates must have a bachelor’s degree in engineering or science or a master’s degree in science, MCA, or a similar discipline, with a minimum of 50 per cent score/ CGPA of 5.0 on a scale of 10 and corresponding proportional requirements. Additionally, the applicant must have a minimum of two years of work experience (following the completion of a bachelor’s degree) in industry, R&D laboratories, or academic institutions.

The 12-month intensive programme comprises 600+ learning hours and live online classes from the faculty of IIT Jodhpur. It offers a total of 36 academic credits with 18 credits per semester. A capstone project at the end of the programme focuses on the aspect of experiential learning. Candidates will also receive IIT Jodhpur alumni status after successful completion.

“It aims to help learners in mastering the key technologies involved in generating insights from data, managing the complete lifecycle of a data engineering project, and deploying models on the cloud," says IIT Jodhpur. The programme is offered in collaboration with WileyNXT. The postgraduate diploma programme also has a mandatory in-campus immersion session encompassing 15 days per semester.

“Today, one of the most in-demand skills in the IT and tech industry is data engineering and cloud computing. However, we are seeing a big talent war amongst corporates and organizations due to the lack of availability of a skilled workforce. As one of the pioneers of education in IT and technology, we are pleased to offer this PG Diploma to bridge the skill gap and prepare a skilled workforce for the future. We are also thankful to WileyNXT, our online executive education program partner for its quality services and support which will help our learners earn their degrees, develop their skills, and advance their careers,” Dr Gaurav Bhatnagar, Associate Professor, Department of Mathematics, IIT Jodhpur said.

