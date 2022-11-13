IIT Jodhpur Awards 516 Degrees in Various Academic Programs in its 8th Convocation

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Jodhpur recently celebrated its eighth Convocation 2022 and awarded degrees to 516 graduating students. This included 16 Ph.D., 58 MBA, 101 M.Sc., 123 M.Tech, 212 B.Tech, and 6 students from the first ever joint programme between IIT and AIIMS in the country, Master’s in Medical Technologies jointly awarded by AIIMS Jodhpur and IIT Jodhpur.

Presenting the Convocation Report, Prof. Santanu Chaudhury, Director, IIT Jodhpur, said, “Aligned with the spirit of National Education Policy 2020, IIT Jodhpur is committed to offer a unique student focused educational experience which encourages collaborative and exploratory learning along with independent thinking.”

In continuation with the rapid growth in academic programmes along with the significant development and improvement in the infrastructural facility, the Director highlighted that the student strength at IIT Jodhpur has also increased from 3329 to 4065 admitted in 79 different undergraduate and postgraduate programmes.

Prof. Chaudhury in his speech highlighted the unique aspects of IIT Jodhpur’s curriculum. He said, “IIT Jodhpur has specialized, interdisciplinary, multidisciplinary, and transdisciplinary courses with a flexible curriculum. Aligning with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, the technology focused and uniquely tailored curriculum of the Institute will help our graduating class in crossing the barrier of traditional paths and excel at the interplay of science and technology.”

IIT Jodhpur in this year has set up the School of Liberal Arts to facilitate the growth of liberal arts in the IIT ecosystem and enable closer interaction between technology and humanities and social sciences

Prof. Chaudhury also highlighted the niche academic initiatives implemented by IIT Jodhpur this year. This includes, M. Tech in Robotics and Mobility, M. Tech in Augmented and Virtual Reality, M. Tech in Intelligent Communication Systems, M. Tech. in CPS and MS in Digital Forensics and Cybersecurity (with University of Albany), M. Tech. in AI and MS in Digital Forensics and Cybersecurity (with University of Albany) and New four-year BS programs in Chemistry and Physics with specialization.

Read all the Latest Education News here