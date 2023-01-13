IIT Jodhpur Invites Application for MBA Programme, Admission via CAT 2022 Scores

Indian Institute of Technology Jodhpur’s School of Management and Entrepreneurship (SME) ventures into management education with its MBA Program leading to MBA and MBA-Technology degrees, along with opportunity to earn International Dual Degree Program with some prestigious universities in the United States of America, Minor Programs, Doctoral, and Executive Programs. The last date to apply to MBA programs at IIT Jodhpur is February 28, 2023.

The MBA program is open to candidates with an undergraduate degree earned in any discipline with a minimum of 60 per cent marks (minimum of 55 per cent for SC/ST/PwD candidates) and a valid CAT 2022 score.

Final-year students of the above-mentioned program are also eligible to apply. Such candidates, if selected, will be admitted provisionally, on the condition that they meet all requirements for the qualifying degree before the start of the program and will produce a provisional certificate of completion within two months of joining the program.

Read | Ashoka University Invites Application For Child Rights Fellowship, Stipend Rs 60,000

The shortlisted candidates will have to appear for an interview through the virtual mode from the third week of March to the first week of April 2023. The results will be declared in May 2023, and classes will commence in July 2023. However, these dates are tentative.

Prof. Sangeeta Sahney, Head of SME at IIT Jodhpur, said, “The School of Management and Entrepreneurship has a dedicated cadre of core faculty drawn from the best Indian institutions and a host of luminaries drawn from both Indian and foreign academia and industry serving as Professors of Practice, Adjunct Faculty, Visiting Professors, and Scholars-in-Residence.”

Read all the Latest Education News here