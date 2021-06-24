IIT Jodhpur is Offering Research Fellowship, Monthly Stipend at Rs 35,000

The office of Research and Development at Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Jodhpur has called for applications for the post of Senior Research fellow. This is a temporary position, which will initially be for a period of one year. After the duration is finished, it will be co-terminus with the duration of the project. The last date for applying for this particular position is June 25.

Those aspirants who are interested in the post must apply through online mode. Once the form is filled the aspiring candidates must also send a copy to recruitment_rnd@iitj.ac.in.

Candidates below the age of 35 years and has minimum 2 Years Research Experience are eligible to apply for the post. In terms of qualification the person should either have MSc in Physics/ Chemistry / Nanotechnology /Materials Science with CSIR/UGC NET or GATE or should have M Tech in Microelectronics /Electronics /Nanotechnology /Physics /Materials with GATE or NET. The candidate will be getting a consolidated pay of Rs 35,000 along with House Rent Allowance.

While submitting the form, the candidate must ensure that he/she has attached all relevant documents of educational qualifications and experiences. If a document is found to be missing, then the application will be cancelled. There is only one post available for Senior Research fellow. The selected person will be working under Dr Mahesh Kumar on a project titled, ‘Ga2O3-based nanomaterials with controlled defect and impurity composition for advanced electronic devices’.

The notification mentions that the experience letter must be of the letter head of the organisation, and should include date of issue, duration of work, designation of the aspirant and signature of the authority.

The official notification also mentions that all documents that are attached in the application will be verified at the time of joining and during the tenure. In case anything inappropriate is caught then the authorities will have the right to terminate the services of the senior research fellow.

