IIT Jodhpur Launches Centre for Muscular Dystrophy to Address Problems Related to DMD Disease

Indian Institute of Technology Jodhpur has inaugurated the Center for Muscular Dystrophy on the occasion of its 14th Foundation Day on August 2. The centre aims to address the fundamental problems in DMD disease and develop multiple therapeutic leads for clinical trials in DMD patients in India.

Funded by the Department of Science and Technology, and Science and Engineering Research Board (DST-SERB), India, IIT Jodhpur will carry out the research work in collaboration with AIIMS Jodhpur and DART Bangalore.

IIT Jodhpur along with AIIMS is offering a master’s programme in Medical Technology to provide interdisciplinary learning and research. “As per the usual presumption, Engineers and Doctors work and think differently, but we believe the time has come for the Engineers and the Doctors to work together to address the upcoming global challenges. IIT Jodhpur and AIIMS Jodhpur are building these bridges for interdisciplinary research and learning," said Dr Sanjeev Misra, Director, AIIMS Jodhpur.

Along with this, some of the other major initiatives in the field of research and innovation taken up by IIT Jodhpur include Space Robotics, Dependable Artificial Intelligence, Assurance and Provisioning of Clean Water, Nano-sensors for Internet of Things, 5G, and Quantum Technologies.

IIT Jodhpur also offers eight flagship multidisciplinary BTech courses. Along with this, Entrepreneurship Education has also been introduced in the IIT Jodhpur curriculum as a minor area which offers the students an enriching experience in innovation, prototyping, business model formulation, and market analysis.

Apart from this, IIT Jodhpur is setting up a Technology Innovation Hub (TIH) with a funding of Rs. 115 Crore on Artificial Intelligence (AI). The TIH is also making tireless efforts to tackle Covid related problems by using AI.

