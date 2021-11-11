IIT Jodhpur Launches Online PG Diploma with Academic Credits in Data Engineering, Cloud Computing

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Jodhpur launches its first online Post Graduate Diploma programme in data engineering and cloud computing with academic credits. The course will be delivered via WileyNext - an online learning platform.

Wiley will also offer Career Assurance Program for successful candidates under which Wiley will help students who clear the exams find relevant jobs.

Interested can apply for the course online at wileynxt.com. The application process is open and students can apply by November 30. The programme is set to commence its first batch on December 5, 2021.

To be selected for the course, candidates have to qualify the written test conducted by IIT Jodhpur, or its appointed partner is a prerequisite to get enrolled in the program. On successful completion of the program, the candidates will be provided with a certification of Post Graduate Diploma by IIT Jodhpur and a digital certificate by WileyNXT.

The 12-month live online IIT-Jodhpur PG diploma program includes over 600 learning hours by the IIT faculty and practical sessions led by Wiley’s industry experts. The course aims to hone high-end demand skills like big data engineering, cloud computing and machine learning along with tools and technologies such as Python and SQL. In addition, the program also focuses on specialization such as retail and financial analytics.

Aspirants with a bachelor’s degree in engineering or science (four-year program) or a master’s degree in science, MCA or in a related field with a minimum of 50% score/CGPA of 5.0 on a scale of 10 with corresponding proportional requirements are eligible for the course. Additionally, the applicant must have a minimum of two years of work experience (after qualifying degree) in industry/Research & Development laboratories or academic institutions.

Dr Gaurav Bhatnagar, Associate Professor, Department of Mathematics, IIT Jodhpur said, “Industry experts suggest that for every three data scientists in an organisation, there is a need for 10 data engineers. Alongside, businesses are increasingly depending on cloud services and models and it is therefore that the IT sector is always on the lookout for competitive and specialised skills. We are hopeful that the program will enable professionals to create the desired impact in their respective careers.”

Dr. Dip Sankar Banerjee, Assistant Professor, Department of Computer Science and Engineering, IIT Jodhpur said, “Data engineering and cloud computing are one of the most sought-after skills in the industry. The main targets of the course will be to train the next generation of professionals in the necessary theoretical and hands-on skills with sufficient emphasis on real-world applications and problems.’’

