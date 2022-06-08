IIT Jodhpur Offers Part-Time Online MTech in Augmented Reality & Virtual Reality

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Jodhpur is offering a postgraduate course in AR & VR (augmented reality and virtual reality). The course is being offered in collaboration with iHub Drishti Foundation, the Technology Innovation Hub (TIH) at IIT Jodhpur. The IIT is inviting registration for application to the course and interested can apply till June 17 at mtecharvr.ihub-drishti.ai.

It will be a part-time online course with campus immersions for working professionals in the field. During this period, students will be provided hands-on experience in the latest, state-of-the-art AR/VR tools available at the Institute, claims the IIT

Read | IIT Madras Launches Course in Mathematics Called ‘Out of the Box Thinking’, Anyone Can Enroll

Professor Santanu Chaudhury, Director, IIT Jodhpur, said, “This is possibly the first MTech program in this area, offered by an IIT in this space. The uniqueness of the program is that this has been devised and designed through collaboration of experts across IITs. The course will be taught and executed by a team of experts across the country including experts from industry.”

He further added, “Today we all talk about AR and VR and metaverse as the future of immersive technology. Every interface has to be unique and experiential – from e-commerce, learning, to controlling systems. In AR & VR, the most critical and enabling technology is Artificial Intelligence (AI). The program is a unique combination of skill sets which will enable people to develop intelligent experiential systems that encompass all areas of human endeavours from entertainment to scientific discovery.”

Dr. Neeraj Jain, Head of Department, School of AI & Data Science, IIT Jodhpur added, “AR and VR is the future technology that is going to take an important and increasingly major role in a variety of areas such as Healthcare, Diagnostics, Robotics, Gaming, Consumer Experience and anywhere else where we require an immersive experience. This is where the entire technology is moving. This is going to lead to increasing job opportunities for those who are experts in AR/VR. This course will provide opportunities to working professionals to be future-ready for the emerging job market.”

Apart from coding and data science skills, the new engineers will also be expected to think like a designer, and have knowledge of neuroscience, human physiology, and perception. The MTech programme will provide interdisciplinary learning opportunities to participate in one of the most challenging advanced technology areas.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.