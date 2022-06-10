IIT Jodhpur Set up Centre of Excellence in Cyber-Physical Systems Security

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Jodhpur, in collaboration with WhizHack Technologies has announced the launch of a Centre of Excellence (CoE) in Cyber-Physical Systems Security. The CoE will create a research infrastructure to develop concepts to detect, predict, and mitigate attacks on cyber-physical systems.

WhizHack will build use cases with key industry verticals for successful projects and develop security products for the global market. Projects related to infrastructure, defence, and the government sectors will be undertaken in the future.

Under the collaboration, the IIT aims at creating training programs on cyber-physical systems and to market software products and trainings that are Made in India across the world, the IIT said.

Professor Santanu Chaudhury, Director, IIT Jodhpur, said, “The biggest cyber security challenge faced by India, present and future, is debilitating attacks on cyber-physical systems including Waterways, Energy, Railways, Smart City, Defence, and Telecom networks. We are researching new paradigms in cyber-physical system security, and along with WhizHack, we want to productize our research in solving the most complex problems through locally-built solutions.”.

Kaushik Ray, co-founder and chief operating officer (COO), WhizHack Technologies, “It is building next-generation security products to serve Indian and global markets that adopt a holistic approach in which Operational Technology, Internet of Things (IoT), Industrial IoT, and IT security are managed in a coordinated effort, and not in silos.”

Prof. Somitra Sanadhya, associate professor, department of computer science and engineering, and professor Deepak Fulwan, associate professor, department of electrical engineering, along with eminent faculty members from multiple departments of IIT Jodhpur, will be involved in projects under this collaboration. The ultimate aim of IIT Jodhpur’s Centre of Excellence in Cyber-Physical Systems Security is to reduce the attack surface in developing ‘deception-as-a-service’ customized for specific industry verticals.

