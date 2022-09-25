IIT Jodhpur Sets Up Centre for Sustainable Drinking Water

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Jodhpur has joined hands with the Jodhpur City Knowledge and Innovation Foundation (JCKIF) to organise “Udbhaas” from September 24 to 26, 2022.The Union Minister of Jal Sakthi, Gajendra Singh Shekhawat inaugurated the Centre for Sustainable Drinking Water, Dharohar – the Phygital Craft Museum and Craft Exhibition and Sale, at the occasion.

Union Minister of Jal Sakthi Gajendra Singh Shekhawat addressed the people of Jodhpur and stated, “I would like to start by congratulating IIT Jodhpur for developing and organising the multisectoral programme “Udbhaas- Jal Aur Jeevan.”

Highlighting the event, Professor Santanu Chaudhury, Director, IIT Jodhpur and Chairman, Board of Directors, JCKIF, said, “JCKIF is a major component of the innovation system at IIT Jodhpur. It aims to be a catalytic agent for knowledge and innovation-driven inclusive and sustainable growth of Jodhpur and its adjoining areas. With this, we are setting up a Centre for Sustainability of Drinking Water supported by Jal Jeevan Mission to provide innovative support to address the core problem of drinking water at Jodhpur.”

“Along with this, IIT Jodhpur is also working on developing a digital archive for preserving the craft forms and knowledge of Jodhpur by using its technological and managerial interventions. From developing artisan-focused business models to developing cutting-edge technology to enable consumer emersion and related commerce, are some of the initiatives on the same,” added Professor Chaudhury during his address.

One of the five centres supported by the Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM) Department of Drinking Water and Sanitation (DDWS) Ministry of Jal Shakti is the Centre for Sustainable Drinking Water, with an emphasis on sustainability in drinking water sources. The center’s mission is to enhance capacity and promote outreach, research, and teaching (CORE).

In order to promote innovation, entrepreneurship, and the incubation of craft-related livelihoods during Udbhaas, Project Craft, a vertical devoted to the protection, preservation, and promotion of indigenous craft and craftsmen, is hosting a discussion series and a hackathon competition.

