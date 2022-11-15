IIT Jodhpur, Swiggy to Develop Facial Recognition Tools to Facilitate Smooth On-boarding of Delivery Executives

Swiggy has entered into a collaboration with the Indian Institute of Technology, Jodhpur (IITJ) where Swiggy’s Applied Research team along with researchers from the institute will develop a state-of-the-art face recognition system based on computer vision and artificial intelligence.

The newly developed face recognition system will strengthen the AI capability of the Swiggy platform and enable increased security and compliance on the platform, thus providing a smoother experience for customers and restaurant partners.

Swiggy recognized the need for an AI-driven capability that can automatically detect and extract faces from various types of images and selfies. The extracted faces are used for identity verification of a person by matching them against selfies taken via the app. Moreover, this technology will be capable to provide benefits to Swiggy in several applications of fraud detection, impersonation, shift attendance, etc.

Commenting on the partnership, Hemant Misra, VP - Applied Research at Swiggy, said, “We are developing a solution that would streamline comprehensive background checks for delivery partners and help us control and reduce impersonation as well as fraud.”

Prof. Mayank Vatsa, PI, IIT Jodhpur said, “The research team at IIT Jodhpur has been working on designing face recognition solutions for constrained and unconstrained environments for more than a decade. This is an opportunity to advance research for solving real-world applications of matching document ID with selfies.”

In the future, Swiggy also plans to scale this innovative technology for customer age verification for alcohol purchases in the states where it operates.

