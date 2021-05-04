IIT Kanpur Announces No Termination Policy, Waiver of Courses for Students Amid Covid-19

IIT Kanpur has announced glad tidings for students amid the Covid-19 cases surge. Considering the brutal second wave of coronavirus, the institute has taken several measures to reduce the stress of students. The director of IIT Kanpur, Abhay Karandikar, announced benefits for students regarding termination and waiver of courses that require lab work.

In lieu of the same, Karandikar shared a tweet bearing the decision of the academic senate on introducing different measures. He stressed the need for everyone to come together to help each in these ‘extraordinary times’. He notified that now graduating students at IIT Kanpur can avail waiver for lab courses that were earlier not offered in either of the semesters of the 2020-21 academic year and Summer Term.

Besides availing waiver for lab courses, the graduating students may also avail the waiver of 18 credits or 2 courses for any course type. Furthermore, he highlighted that from now onwards there will be no Fail grade but in some cases the instructor can de-register students.

Most importantly, the institute will not terminate students from the undergraduate academic programs at the end of 2020-2021-II based on the academic performance. Concluding the post, Karandikar hoped that these remarkable measures will greatly help alleviate the anxiety of the students.

Last 3 weeks have been depressing. The #secondwave of #Covid19 has paralyzed the country. In these extraordinary times, we need to be together and help one another. The Academic Senate of @IITKanpur has taken several extraordinary measures to reduce the stress of our students.— Abhay Karandikar (@karandi65) May 3, 2021

Last month, reports of IIT Kanpur forcing the students to leave hostels amid the pandemic surfaced. Refuting these reports, the institute had stated that officials were doing their best to ensure the safety and security of students on the campus. The institute which has around 8000 students told that 80 percent of the students are still functioning from their respective residences. Among those who are at the campus, 100 have tested positive for coronavirus. They have been taken care of by the medical staff equipped with necessary medical aids and are monitored on daily basis.

The officials asked the students, who were fit, to return to their respective hometowns considering the virus spread since they shared accommodations.

