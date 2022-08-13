The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur and Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd (BHEL) have collaborated to work on the emerging opportunities in the Indian defence and aerospace sectors. Both parties agreed in principle to co-operate, pursue research and development, and collaborate in manufacturing and supplying components, sub-assemblies, and systems or equipment in mutually agreed areas of interest to address opportunities in the Indian defence and aerospace sectors.

An Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed by Jai Prakash Srivastava, Executive Director, on behalf of BHEL and AR Harish, Dean of Research and Development, on behalf of IIT Kanpur. Both parties have identified critical technological avenues of collaboration like anti-unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) technologies, UAV engines, manufacturing of composite fixed-wing UAVs of Medium Altitude Long Endurance (MALE) category, cyber security, etc, the institute said.

Also read| From Data Science to Business Analytics, Courses Offered by IITs without JEE Score

Commenting on the MoU, Prof Abhay Karandikar, Director, IIT Kanpur said, “The Defence and Aerospace sectors are two of the most consistently evolving sectors in India. IIT Kanpur has been involved in various strategic partnerships and multi-disciplinary collaborations with government agencies as well as private organizations in these sectors. This agreement with BHEL initiates another such crucial agreement for the institute. Both the organizations would leverage their expertise to assert cohesive efforts in strengthening the Defence and Aerospace sectors of the state as well as the nation. It would surely accelerate the steps towards exploring multi-disciplinary avenues of growth in these crucial sectors for an Atmanirbhar Bharat.”

Also read| Ashoka University Sets-up Science Advisory Council for Research, Training in Natural Sciences, Computer, Math

Manindra Agrawal, Professor, Department of Computer Science and Engineering, IIT Kanpur said, “This agreement with BHEL to work collaboratively on research and development in the Defence and Aerospace domains will strengthen our resolve to create opportunities for growth in these sectors for the state and the nation, as well. We will work in synergy to develop some crucial indigenized devices, equipment, and systems quintessential for attaining self-reliance in these sectors.”

Read the Latest News and Breaking News here