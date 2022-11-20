IIT Kanpur Collaborates with AARDO to Host 'Mitigating Climate Change While Harnessing Renewable Energy' Training Programme

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Kanpur, in collaboration with the African-Asian Rural Development Organization (AARDO), is organising a training program on innovative technologies of renewable energies for rural areas to mitigate challenges of climate change. The training program, which began on 17 November 2022, would be conducted till November 24, 2022.

The course objective is to sensitise participants on using the engineering of renewable energies as a tool to fight back against the impact of climate change.

African-Asian Rural Development Organisation (AARDO) is a rural-centric inter-governmental autonomous organisation that subscribes to the spirit of South-South and Triangular Cooperation and has 33 member countries. This jointly-organised course is being held for the benefit of middle and senior-level executives from government departments, ministries, and agriculture engineers and scientists engaged in policy formulation, implementation, planning and appraisals.

Prof. J. Ramkumar, “The Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) aim to transform our world. More than any other sector, agriculture is the common thread which holds the SDGs together. Regarding this training, the USP is ‘Learn by doing”, he said.

Prof. Abhay Karandikar, Director of IIT Kanpur said, “I hope that this programme would inspire more people to move towards sustainable energy. We have our dedicated Sustainable Energy Engineering Department to work on issues related to sustainability. Our focus is empowering the rural areas around us through the Rural Technology Action Group (RuTAG) established in our institute. A platform is given to rural innovations in this centre and we have also transferred technology to the African countries through AARDO.”

Addressing the inaugural session, Dr. Manoj Nardeosingh, Secretary-General, AARDO, said, “Climate change is one of the greatest challenges of the 21st century. Its most severe impacts may still be avoided if efforts are made to transform current energy systems. At AARDO, a compendium/basket of technologies has been compiled in the form of dynamic database of innovative technologies captioned as ‘Affordable Technology Menu’ (ATM), wherein available technologies for transfer as well as the innovative technology are parked. A few of the samples of selected technologies from the ATM are being handed over to four member countries.”

Dr. Sanjeeb K Behera, outlined the mission of AARDO and its relevance to today’s world, while Prof. B. V. Rathish Kumar, invited the participants and he hoped that the participants leave with a pleasant educational experience.

