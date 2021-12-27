IIT Kanpur Creates Bio-bubble, PM Modi to Attend Convocation

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur will be conducting the 54th convocation tomorrow, December 28 in a hybrid mode. For this purpose, the institute will create a bio bubble as part of the Covid-19 safety and guidelines for the attendees, reported news agency IANS.

According to IIT Kanpur, bio-bubble will provide a bio-secure environment is to minimise contamination risks from Covid-19. “Although the concept has now spread to many sectors, it is probably for the first time that a higher educational institute has adopted such measures for its convocation. This is in line with IIT Kanpur’s vision to ensure holistic well-being and safety for all,” said the institute.

The institute will also conduct the RT-PCR tests of all the attendees a day prior to the convocation and Rapid Antigen Test (RAT) will be conducted on the convocation day before the event begins. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend the convocation as a chief guest along with the governor of Uttar Pradesh, Anandiben Patel, and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

“In view of the constantly changing scenario of the COVID-19 pandemic, we are conducting additional precautionary drills inside the campus. Prior tests are to be conducted to check the health of everyone who will be attending the event physically. This is to ensure utmost safety to all the attendees so that the joy of the occasion is not hampered," said Professor S Ganesh, Deputy Director, IIT Kanpur.

As many as 1,723 students will be receiving their degrees at IIT Kanpur’s 54th convocation. A total of 80 prizes and medals will be given to the students. As many as 21 students will be awarded the outstanding PhD thesis award. Meanwhile, Professor Rohini M Godbole, Senapathy ‘Kris’ Gopalakrishnan, and Ajoy Chakrabarty will receive honorary doctorate degrees.

