IIT-Kanpur Gets $2.5 Million Donation for School of Medical Research and Technology

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur will receive $2.5 million as the first donation towards establishing School of Medical Research and Technology (SMRT). The IIT has signed an MoU with the Micky and Vinita Pant Charitable Fund to support the establishment of SMRT and the US$2.5 million grant is the first such donation towards the development. Muktesh Pant, founder of Micky and Vinita Pant Charitable Foundation, is an IIT-Kanpur alumnus.

IIT-Kanpur aims at “revolutionising medical education in India by bridging the gap between medical and technology disciplines" through SMRT. The institute in an official statement said that the first phase of the project would include setting up of various Centres of Excellence (CoE). The Centre will have a 500 bed super-specialty hospital and work towards medical research and innovation. The CoE are expected to work in confluence with the core clinical departments of the hospital and biomedical expertise of various engineering departments of IIT Kanpur.

“SMRT will bring together the expertise of engineering technologies, biomedical research and clinical set-up under a single umbrella to create a one-of-its-kind world-class medical school in the country. SMRT will produce outstanding medical professionals trained in state-of-art engineering technologies who can meet the future healthcare needs of our country," said IIT-Kanpur director Abhay Karandikar.

“We pride ourselves on our alumni who have received national and international recognition and success, but always feel connected to their alma mater. In the spirit of Giving Back, they nurture the institute through their generous contributions. We are grateful for this donation by our alumnus, Muktesh Pant through his charitable foundation towards establishing the School of Medical Research and Technology at IIT-Kanpur," he added.

Muktesh Pant — the alumnus — obtained his BTech in chemical engineering from IIT Kanpur in 1976. He has held various senior positions in premier multinational companies including Hindustan Unilever, PepsiCo, Reebok and Yum Brands.