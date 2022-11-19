IIT Kanpur Launches 5 eMasters Programmes in Economics, Fintech, Business Analytics

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Kanpur has launched five new eMasters Degree Programmes: Economics and Finance in Business; Economics, Finance & Data Analysis; Economics, Finance, and Public Policy; Data Science and Business Analytics; and Financial Technology and Management. The application deadline for the January 2023 intake for all these programme is December 4, 2022.

The executive-friendly eMasters degree programmes do not require a GATE score for applying and can be pursued without pausing professional careers. The flexibility of completion between 1-3 years is an added bonus of these programme.

The eMasters Degree Program in Economics and Finance in Business will equip professionals with a practical understanding of financial concepts, economic tools, and pricing mechanisms with a core emphasis on business finance. The eMasters Degree Programme in Economics, Finance and Data Analytics will help professionals deepen their understanding of economics and finance with strong exposure to quantitative economics and data analysis. The Economics, Finance, and Public Policy Programme will help professionals build relevant knowledge and capabilities integral to dynamic policy planning and implementation process. These three eMasters degree programmes are being offered by the Department of Economic Sciences, IIT Kanpur.

The eMasters Degree Program in Data Science and Business Analytics will offer professionals an in-depth knowledge of cutting-edge data science tools for business analytics. The Financial Technology and Management Programme will impart theoretical and practical capabilities among professionals, enabling them to navigate the financial revolution, make strategic decisions, and drive the firm’s growth. These two eMasters Degree Programme are being offered by the Department of Industrial and Management Engineering.

These programme are offered in a high-impact format with weekend-only live interactive classes coupled with self-paced learning. The 60-credit, 12-module industry-focused real-world curriculums are taught by faculty and researchers from IIT Kanpur. These also offer a credits transfer facility where a waiver of up to 60 credits can be transferred for higher education (M.Tech/PhD) at IIT Kanpur. Participants of these eMasters degree programmes get access to the IIT Kanpur placement cell, incubation cell, and alumni network, making it a rich career advancement and networking experience. As a part of the immersive learning experience, participants get to visit the IIT Kanpur campus to meet the faculty and network with experienced professionals.

Professionals opting for these programme will gain multidimensional expertise to overcome challenges required to shape the future of the country. Unlike most other diploma or professional courses, the eMasters degree program at IIT Kanpur also gives formal Senate-approved degrees at the convocation. The programmes have been devised keeping in mind India’s rapid acceleration as one of the largest and fastest-growing economies in the world.

