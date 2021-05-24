IIT-Kanpur Launches BS, MS in Statistics & Data Science, Admission Through JEE Adance

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Kanpur introduced a four-year BS and a five-year BS-MS integrated degree programme in Statistics and Data Science. The new courses will be offered from the academic year 2021-22 by the institute’s Department of Mathematics and Statistics. The admissions to the programs will be through Joint Entrance JEE (JEE) advanced.

The IIT claims that the programme will be tailor-made for students interested in the study and analysis of data. The course curriculum will include fundamental statistical and mathematical, computational, and data science applications. Students will also have an option to select elective courses from computer science, electrical engineering departments.

Students undergoing the BS and BS-MS programmes in statistics and data science will be exposed to various types of structured and unstructured data with applications in solving real-world problems, claims the IIT. This would include data related to health, biomedicine, bioinformatics, and digital health, retail, banking, and financial data; image processing data etc.

In collaboration with the proposed School of Medical Research and Technology (SMRT), students would also work on health-related data and digital health to give a much-needed boost to research and analytics in this important emerging area.

The IIT claims that it will invite industry experts as guest lectures, real data analysis projects, seminar presentations, and industry internships for students.

Prof. Abhay Karandikar, Director, IIT-Kanpur said “Research in data science in the next 20 years is expected to focus on developing mathematically rooted models that can be implemented efficiently. The synergy of theory and applications requires training specific to a unique set of skills, and the BS and BS-MS programs in statistics and data science have been launched in response to this need of effective implementation in real-life situations”.

