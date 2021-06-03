IIT Kanpur Launches Four Online Master Programmes

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur announced the launch of four new e-Masters programs in four new courses, which includes Communication Systems, Cybersecurity, Power Sector Regulation, Economics and Management, and Commodity Markets and Risk Management.

The programs are expected to commence from mid-August. The admissions to the programs will take place in July. Details regarding eligibility, admission and fees will be announced soon on the institute website in due course of time.

The programs will enable seamless remote learning during this pandemic for working professionals, said the institute in an official press release. It will help in upskilling working professionals with industry experience and expand their career options. The programs can also be sponsored by corporates for their employees.

The course content, assignments and projects have been designed by IIT Kanpur faculty. The program will also include two weeks of on-campus practical training involving lab sessions, demonstrations and lab visits to give them hands-on training to the latest developments in technology.

The eMasters in Cyber Security addresses the increasing need for securing information in the digital world while the Communication Systems program will give a comprehensive knowledge of modern digital communications systems. The Commodity Markets and Risk Management program will provide sustained training opportunities to budding traders, commodity market specialist and experienced professionals.

The eMasters in Power Sector Regulation, Economics and Management will provide a conceptual understanding of power sector regulation in the engineering, economic and regulatory perspective covering electricity markets, regulatory process. This would be beneficial to working professionals from engineering, management, finance, economics, law, and public administration.

Prof Abhay Karandikar, Director, IIT Kanpur said, “The eMasters program is expected to help employed personnel from industry and various other backgrounds enhance their skill sets and improve their employability. The program will also help people enhance their qualification by obtaining a formal degree in state of the art areas.”

