IIT Kanpur Placements: 1128 Students Placed, 33 Receive Offer With Package Over Rs 1 Crore

As many as 33 students of the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur were offered over Rs 1 cr package during the phase 1 placements. A total of 74 international offers indicating a jump of 57 per cent as compared to last year were offer, the IIT revealed. So far, the highest domestic package received is Rs 1.9 cr. In all, 33 offers above Rs 1 cr have been received from various international and national organisations, the IIT added.

The phase 1 for the 2022-23 graduating batch started on December 1 and went on for 15 days. Till the completion of the first phase, 1128 students have accepted job offers including 208 PPOs (pre-placement offers). After a gap of two years, placements were conducted in hybrid mode this time, the IIT said. About 24 per cent of the offers made at IIT Kanpur are from the core industries, it said.

Over 250 companies, including more than 35 startups, participated in phase 1 campus hiring and offered 1200 jobs. More than 60 companies extended 208 PPOs which is 33 per cent more as compared to last year’s PPOs. Last year, the highest packages at the end of phase 1 of placement season 2021-22, were USD 287,550 for international and Rs. 1.2 cr for domestic.

Prof Abhay Karandikar, Director, IIT Kanpur said, “The placement season is a much-anticipated time of the year for the students and us, alike. We’re glad to have consistent trust and confidence extended to us by the recruiters in the recent past. As we continue to take leaps in enriching the R&D ecosystem of the institute, we’re witnessing good growth in job domains offered to our students as well. I congratulate the students who are placed in the phase 1 and am quite hopeful that we’d witness the same enthusiasm in the second phase as well.”

Prof Raju Kumar Gupta, Chairman, Students’ Placement Office, IIT Kanpur, said, “We thank all the recruiters for their continued support and trust shown to the institute and students. The phase 1 has surely bolstered the confidence of the students. We have seen a paradigm shift in PPOs this year with an increase of 33% than the previous year. An appreciable number of offers came from various core industries and startups too. We hope to continue this sprint for the remainder of the season as well.”

Based on the number of students hired, the top recruiters this season at IIT Kanpur are Rakuten Mobile, American Express, PwC, Intel, Microsoft India, Qualcomm, EXL, Oracle India Pvt Ltd, SAP Labs, CapitalOne, J. P Morgan & Chase, Reliance Industries Limited, Sprinklr, Axtria, Texas Instruments, Axis Bank, Eaton, Quadeye Securities, HSBC, Jaguar Land rover India Limited, Jio Platforms Limited, Walmart Global Tech India, Wells Fargo, Airbus Group India, ICICI Lombard GIC LTD, Larsen & Toubro Limited, Legato Health Technologies, among others.

