IIT Kanpur Student's Body Found in Hostel Room

A PhD student at IIT Kanpur has dies by suicide The body of the student recognised as Prasant Singh was found hanging in his hostel room. The student was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead, the IIT informed. The reason behind death is not known yet. Police is still probing the matter.

The IIT in its statement has said that the institute “condoles untimely and unfortunate demise of Ph.D. student”. The institute said that they have “lost a talented student and aspiring scientist.”

The student’s room was locked from the inside. After knocking on the door repeatedly when there was no answer, fellow students reached security. The IIT authorities said that when they opened the door forcibility they found Singh hanging by a ceiling fan. The student was then taken to the health center of the institute where he was pronounced dead.

The number of students dying by suicide have reached a record high in India. Last year, top-ranking institute IISc removed ceiling fans from hostel rooms to curb suicide.

Prasant Singh was a research scholar at the Department of mechanical engineering. He enrolled in IIT Kanpur in 2019 for a master’s degree and later enrolled in Ph.D. in 2021.

At least one student commits suicide every hour in India. According to the NCRB’s Accidental Deaths and Suicides in India (ADSI) report, 2020, around 8.2% of students in the country die by suicide.

DISCLAIMER: This news piece may be triggering. If you or someone you know needs help, call any of these helplines: Aasra (Mumbai) 022-27546669, Sneha (Chennai) 044-24640050, Sumaitri (Delhi) 011-23389090, Cooj (Goa) 0832- 2252525, Jeevan (Jamshedpur) 065-76453841, Pratheeksha (Kochi) 048-42448830, Maithri (Kochi) 0484-2540530, Roshni (Hyderabad) 040-66202000, Lifeline 033-64643267 (Kolkata)

