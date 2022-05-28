IIT Kanpur to Develop Advanced Drone Data Analytics Solutions

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur has collaborated with drone technology company, Aarav Unmanned Systems (AUS) to develop image processing and machine learning-based solutions for advanced drone data analytics. The two organisations will jointly develop sustainable and integrated solutions to improve the impact and scale of various use cases like rural development, infrastructure, and mining, the IIT said in an official press release.

“CDIS at IITK develops intelligent automated systems that combine skills and resources from across industry, academia, and government. The Teaming Agreement is the first step toward unlocking the latent potential of drone data. AUS and CDIS will together develop sustainable and integrated solutions to improve the impact and scale of various use cases like rural development, infrastructure, and mining,” reads the release.

Also read| IIT Kanpur Tops Institute University Ranking, Check Top Colleges in Uttar Pradesh

The institute has added that AUS has extensive drone mapping experience in the country with multiple projects across various geographies. The company is the largest drone-solution provider for the SVAMITVA scheme and has already mapped more than 55 lakh acres of the rural area spanning across 18000 villages, it claimed.

Commenting on the partnership, Vipul Singh, Founder, and CEO, of Aarav Unmanned Systems said, “The Center for Developing Intelligent Systems at IITK is solving the most pressing problems faced by our country and we are glad to partner with them. Together, we will work on solutions that will help accelerate development and create a positive impact on individuals and industries”.

Read| IITs Asked to Identify Modalities for Development of Entrepreneurship in Ladakh

Earlier, in a study, the institute had said that a fourth wave of Covid-19 might not arrive. A professor at IIT Kanpur, Maninder Agarwal, had said it could be due to high natural immunity among people and no significant mutation of genome sequencing could mean lower chances of another nation-wide wave. According to the research, a large number of people have acquired immunity acquired by a previous infection. Over 90 per cent of India’s population has acquired natural immunity and it acts as a strong protection against infection.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.