IIT Kanpur to Set Up 10 Oxygen Plants under Mission Bharat O2

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur, Startup Incubation and Innovation Centre (SIIC) will be setting up 10 oxygen plants this month to address the oxygen crisis in India. The institute also aims to set up 50 oxygen plants over the coming months.

Named as ‘Mission Bharat O2’, it was launched in May 2021 with the objective of promoting indigenous manufacturing of oxygen plants at par with global standards. The initiative, led by Prof Amitabha Bandyopadhyay, Professor In-charge, Innovation & Incubation, IIT Kanpur, Srikant Sastri, Director, FIRST-IITK and Chairman, I3G Advisory Network and Rahul Patel, Head of Strategic Initiatives, SIIC IIT Kanpur will focus on the production of oxygen plants of 250 LPM and 500 LPM capacities.

The SIIC IIT Kanpur was established 2000 and has developed several technology-focused startups across domains including agriculture, healthcare, aerospace, energy, water, and education. The SIIC’s efforts under Mission Bharat O2 will support healthcare facilities to flatten the Covid-19 curve and provide health care to those in need.

“Mission Bharat O2 is a step towards the larger vision of SIIC to nurture a self-sustainable healthcare system in India. Besides selected manufacturers, SIIC is keen to partner with interested organisations to execute the project," said IIT Kanpur in a press release.

AIPL, a SIIC incubatee has developed the design for the oxygen plant and is a manufacturing partner as well. The centre will work with four other partner manufacturers including Avadh Rail Infra Ltd, Tamil Nadu, Pullman Engineering Pvt Ltd, West Bengal, Energy Pack Boilers Pvt Ltd, Gujarat, and International Cylinders Pvt Ltd, Himachal Pradesh to set up the plants.

Each manufacturer has been selected from a different part of the country to ensure the widespread availability of the finished product. SIIC’s strong ties with the local hospitals and administration will pivot their combined efforts to support the public health system

