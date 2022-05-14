IIT Kanpur Tops Institute University Ranking, Check Top Colleges in Uttar Pradesh

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur has been declared as the top-most institute of Uttar Pradesh and is ranked sixth in the country, as per the education ranking of universities and colleges. Banaras Hindu University (BHU) has grabbed the second place whereas Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) has been placed at the third position. The list has been released at the state level as well.

Lucknow University has been placed in the fourth place and is ranked in the 29th position in the country. Allahabad University is at the fifth position at the state level. As many as 79 universities of Uttar Pradesh have been included in the ranking.

College/University State Rank Country Rank Asia Rank IIT Kanpur 1 6 98 BHU 2 10 11 AMU 3 17 293 Lucknow University 4 29 503 Allahabad University 5 39 612

Also read| Indian Colleges to Offer Twinning, Dual, Joint Degrees With Foreign Institutes, UGC Relaxes Norms

The list has been prepared on this basis of three parameters — leading performance of the institute, curricular activities and notable performances of alumni.

While Chhatrapati Shahu Ji Maharaj University has got the 12th rank, Harcourt Butler Technical University, Kanpur is at the 25th rank and Chandrashekhar Azad University of Agriculture and Technology (CSA) has got 45th rank.

Earlier, Jadavpur University has been ranked first by the Nature Index among all the state universities of the country. The institutions were listed on the basis of the number of research articles by authors from the institution and the percentage of authors from the institution per article or count and share.

Read| College Admissions 2022: Top 10 Indian Colleges & How to Secure a Seat in Them

The Nature Index is a research wing of science journal Nature. Every year, it ranks the leading institutions by the number of scientific articles and papers published in leading journals. The ranking has been announced for the year 2022 based on publications of primary research articles in 82 top science journals between December 1, 2020 and November 30, 2021, the statement said.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.