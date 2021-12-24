IIT Kharagpur Offers Free Online Course on Blockchain, Anyone Can Apply

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kharagpur is offering a free 12-week online course on blockchain technology and its application. The course approved by the AICTE will offer an introduction to the basic design principle of blockchain technology across sectors. Prof Shamik Sural and Prof Sandip Chakraborty will be conducting this online course. Interested candidates may enroll for the programme on the NPTEL portal before the last date last of application, January 31, 2022.

While the online course is free for enrollment, students who wish to get a certificate will have to take up a proctored exam. Students will have to appear for the exam in person at any of the designated exam centres. The examination is optional for a fee of Rs 1,000. Candidates will have to pay the examination fees at the time of registration for the course

To be eligible to get the course certificate, the candidates need to score a minimum of 10 average assignment marks out of 25. Additionally, they also need to get at least 30 marks out of 75 in the proctored certification exam. If any one of these criteria is not filled, candidates shall not get the certificate even if the final score is 40 out of 100 marks.

Candidates will only be issued soft copied of their certificate that can be verified at nptel.ac.in.

Important Dates

Enrollment Ends - January 31

Start Date – January 24

Course Ends- April 15

Exam Date- April 23

To take up this online course on blockchain technology, knowledge of computer networks, operating systems, Cryptography and Network Security is a pre-requisite. The course has been designed to serve as an introduction to blockchain and aims to serve undergraduate and postgraduate students as well as industry associates.

