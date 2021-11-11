IIT Kharagpur Offers Free Online Course on Internet of Things,

IIT Kharagpur is offering a free online course on the latest topic of ‘Internet of Things’ (IoT). Students, working professionals or anyone interested can apply for the 12-week course. While studying is free for everyone, however, those who want a certificate will have to register themselves for an offline exam. The fee for the optional exam is Rs 1000.

The IoT course is being offered through the National Programme on Technology Enhanced Learning (NPTEL) — a central government-funded project initiated by seven IITs including IIT Kharagpur. Approved by AICTE, the course will be taught by Sudip Misra, professor at the Department of Computer Science and Engineering at IIT Kharagpur.

The online course will begin on January 24, 2022, and conclude on April 23. Candidates who get themselves registered for the course, and pay for the optional exam, will have to write the proctored exam on April 15 in order to be eligible for receiving the certificate. Interested candidates can visit the SWAYAM NPTEL portal at onlinecourses.nptel.ac.in/noc22_cs53/preview to apply.

“Today it is possible to envision pervasive connectivity, storage, and computation, which, in turn, gives rise to building different IoT solutions,” the information on the official page said, adding that IoT-based applications such as innovative shopping system, emergency notification system and transportation system are gradually relying on IoT based systems.

The IoT course offered by IIT Kharagpur will see candidates learning 12 new topics about IoT in 12 weeks.

Through the NPTEL platform, candidates can also apply for various other free courses as well. An eight-week free online course on Artificial Intelligence will begin on January 24. It will be conducted by Prof. Deepak Khemani of IIT Madras among many others. To apply for this course, the candidate must be postgraduate or undergraduate in computer science or any degree and should have prerequisite knowledge in the basics of computer science. For candidates belonging to the textile engineering background, IIT Delhi offers a 12-week free online course on the science of clothing comfort while IIT Gauhati offers course in automation in manufacturing.

