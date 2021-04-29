IIT-Kharagpur Sets up Inquiry Against Teacher Who 'Abused' SC, ST Students, Assures 'Appropriate Action'

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kharagpur has set up an inquiry against the teacher who had allegedly abused SC, ST students during an online class. The IIT said that it does not support “abusive behavior" and will ensure “appropriate action" against the teacher if proven guilty.

IIT-Kharagpur registrar Tamal Nath told news18.com, “We have received the complaint. There is a review in the process. Institute does not allow such abusive behaviour and after the due process of inquiry, if the complaint is true, we will take appropriate action."

After video clips of a teacher abusing students during an online class had gone viral, the institute has been facing backlash. The National Commission for Scheduled Castes (NCSC) too has written to the IIT in which it stated that the remarks made by the teacher have “hurt the sentiments" of people, “the Commission has decided to investigate/inquire into the matter".

In the widely circulated video, the teacher had called students and their parents by a cuss word repeatedly. She can also be heard saying, “I will continue calling you that and no one on the planet can stop me". She even threatened students to complain against her, as recorded in the video.

The incident took place during one of the preparatory classes. These classes are held for students who could not clear JEE Advanced to fill seats reserved for SC, ST, and PwD candidates.

The professor is being identified as Seema Singh from the department of humanities and social sciences who claims that her address to students is being taken “out of context".

IIT communities and alumni groups and several social media platforms have been calling this as an incident of caste-based discrimination. Last year, IITs had asked for relaxation on caste-based appointment among faculty as they claim to be institutes of imminence. This request too was debated.

